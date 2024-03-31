Great Waters Wealth Management Has $2.33 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Great Waters Wealth Management lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,102 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.31. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

