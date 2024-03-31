Great Waters Wealth Management Has $22.16 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,613 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 3.9% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Great Waters Wealth Management owned about 0.24% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $22,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032,873 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $118,450,000. Trust Co of the South bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $100,019,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,690,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,948,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,865,000 after purchasing an additional 599,382 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average of $48.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $54.64.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

