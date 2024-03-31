Great Waters Wealth Management Has $30.25 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,468 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Great Waters Wealth Management owned about 2.14% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $30,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 57.3% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 49,731 shares during the period. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.76. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $47.19.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.