Great Waters Wealth Management Has $865,000 Stock Holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Great Waters Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of InvenTrust Properties worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,310,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IVT opened at $25.71 on Friday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average is $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 321.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,125.14%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

