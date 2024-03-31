Great Waters Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Great Waters Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total transaction of $9,807,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300,743.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,264 shares of company stock valued at $25,826,869 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO opened at $1,249.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,268.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,108.21. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $664.41 and a one year high of $1,349.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

