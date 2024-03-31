Great Waters Wealth Management Raises Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Great Waters Wealth Management raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,680,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,336 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 15.2% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $85,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,529,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $56.98 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $57.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average is $50.94.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.