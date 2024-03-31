Great Waters Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Great Waters Wealth Management decreased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,664 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 2.0% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $11,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after acquiring an additional 146,583,001 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398,393 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,197 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,005,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,170,000.

DFAC opened at $31.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average of $28.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $32.01.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

