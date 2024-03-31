Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,800 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the February 29th total of 240,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 507,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Greenidge Generation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Greenidge Generation by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 96,619 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Greenidge Generation by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Greenidge Generation by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 124,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

Greenidge Generation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GREE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. 274,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,115. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.57. Greenidge Generation has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $9.26.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate natural gas power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Dresden, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.