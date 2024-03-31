Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 154 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,125 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Flower City Capital purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2,011.4% during the fourth quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $175.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $559.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

