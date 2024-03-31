Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 295 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,319 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $245.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.94 and its 200-day moving average is $230.84. The stock has a market cap of $150.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $190.37 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.33.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

