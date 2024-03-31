Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,352 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Realty Income by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 449,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Realty Income by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O opened at $54.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average of $53.32. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

