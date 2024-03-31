Griffin Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $39.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.52. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

