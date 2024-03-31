Griffin Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,888 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $47.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71. The company has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

