Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,984 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in AT&T by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after buying an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on T shares. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.