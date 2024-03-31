Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $5.38 Million Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,719,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,656,000 after buying an additional 2,003,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,577,000 after buying an additional 1,073,681 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in APA by 22.7% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 3.8% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,609,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,450,000 after acquiring an additional 167,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in APA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,144,000 after acquiring an additional 153,743 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. APA Co. has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $46.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 3.27.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.61.

Read Our Latest Report on APA

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.