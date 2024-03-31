Griffin Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 1.6% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $57.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $58.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.20.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

