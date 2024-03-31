Griffin Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Crane NXT worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CXT. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at $402,528,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,517,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,919,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,749,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane NXT by 8,855.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 705,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,132,000 after buying an additional 697,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

CXT stock opened at $61.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.93. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52 week low of $37.22 and a 52 week high of $63.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average is $55.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.89 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.57%.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

