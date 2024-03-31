Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,661 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises 1.9% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $14,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in ASML by 11.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $14,658,000. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in ASML by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 552.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of ASML by 6.1% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

ASML Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $970.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $382.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $933.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $755.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,056.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.