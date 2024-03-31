Grin (GRIN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $139,191.32

Grin (GRIN) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0571 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and $139,191.32 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grin has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,415.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $602.02 or 0.00854949 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.04 or 0.00146331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008455 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00048027 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00055300 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.04 or 0.00183258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.70 or 0.00137322 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000682 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

