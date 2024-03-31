Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives $115.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.11.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWRE. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Guidewire Software

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total transaction of $119,077.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,410 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,065.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total transaction of $119,077.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,410 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,065.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $51,341.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,470.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,618 shares of company stock worth $1,073,918. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linonia Partnership LP bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $189,965,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 141.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,268 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at about $76,802,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,311,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,829,000.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $116.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.62. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $122.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -188.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $240.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.