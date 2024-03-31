Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Short Interest Update

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the February 29th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 679,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.71. 430,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,816. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.62. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $122.35.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $240.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.93 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,075 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total transaction of $119,077.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,410 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $51,341.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,470.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total value of $119,077.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,065.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,918. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 253.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,045,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,092,000 after purchasing an additional 38,954 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 32.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 1,318.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 39,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GWRE. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

