Halpern Financial Inc. Acquires 21,560 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 167.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,560 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,492,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,519 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,211,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 331,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,413,000 after buying an additional 195,868 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,401,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $81.43 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $81.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.31.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

