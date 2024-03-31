Halpern Financial Inc. Buys New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $205.72 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $206.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.02 and a 200-day moving average of $186.66.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.