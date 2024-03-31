Halpern Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 601.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 55.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,979,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,199,000 after buying an additional 8,928,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,690,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,266 shares in the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,906,000. Finally, Cooperman Leon G lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 25.7% during the second quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,454,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,199,000 after purchasing an additional 707,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William C. Green bought 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,002.37. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,120.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABR stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.97. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $17.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.98%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

