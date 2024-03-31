Halpern Financial Inc. Has $8.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 176.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.6% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $228.59 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.36 and a 200-day moving average of $202.89.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

