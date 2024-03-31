Halpern Financial Inc. Invests $33,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 833.3% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 18,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ opened at $86.48 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.10.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

