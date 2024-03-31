Halpern Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Halpern Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.2 %

NDAQ opened at $63.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average of $54.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $63.52. The firm has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

