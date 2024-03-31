Halpern Financial Inc. Makes New $62,000 Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.50. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.61.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.