Halpern Financial Inc. Takes $126,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3,371.5% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 197,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after buying an additional 191,331 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9,026.7% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 33,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $63.91 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.06%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

