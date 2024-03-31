Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) to Issue $0.10 Interim Dividend

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Harvey Norman Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.40.

Get Harvey Norman alerts:

Insider Activity at Harvey Norman

In related news, insider Kay Page 183,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. 58.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harvey Norman Company Profile

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Norman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Norman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.