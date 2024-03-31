HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Celcuity Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Celcuity

Shares of Celcuity stock opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a current ratio of 13.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $522.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Celcuity by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Celcuity by 143.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Celcuity by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Celcuity by 50.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 509,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 170,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celcuity during the second quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

