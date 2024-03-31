HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.
Celcuity Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Celcuity
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Celcuity by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Celcuity by 143.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Celcuity by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Celcuity by 50.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 509,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 170,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celcuity during the second quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.
Celcuity Company Profile
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Celcuity
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.