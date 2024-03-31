Head-To-Head Contrast: Gryphon Digital Mining (GRYP) vs. Its Rivals

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) is one of 99 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Gryphon Digital Mining to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gryphon Digital Mining -339.99% N/A -113.03% Gryphon Digital Mining Competitors -54.22% -91.56% -5.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Gryphon Digital Mining and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gryphon Digital Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Gryphon Digital Mining Competitors 403 1561 2337 72 2.48

Volatility and Risk

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential downside of 5.38%. Given Gryphon Digital Mining’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gryphon Digital Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Gryphon Digital Mining has a beta of 2.85, suggesting that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gryphon Digital Mining’s competitors have a beta of 5.62, suggesting that their average stock price is 462% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gryphon Digital Mining $13.65 million -$79.06 million -0.01 Gryphon Digital Mining Competitors $2.92 billion $413.27 million 20.64

Gryphon Digital Mining’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gryphon Digital Mining. Gryphon Digital Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gryphon Digital Mining competitors beat Gryphon Digital Mining on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Gryphon Digital Mining Company Profile

Gryphon Digital Mining is an innovative venture in the bitcoin space. Gryphon Digital Mining, formerly known as Akerna Corp., is based in DENVER.

