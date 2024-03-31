Head-To-Head Survey: ReWalk Robotics (LFWD) and Its Competitors

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) is one of 48 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare ReWalk Robotics to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReWalk Robotics’ rivals have a beta of 0.91, suggesting that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics $13.85 million -$22.13 million -1.82 ReWalk Robotics Competitors $1.35 billion $154.04 million 23.60

Profitability

ReWalk Robotics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ReWalk Robotics. ReWalk Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics -159.76% -28.19% -23.29% ReWalk Robotics Competitors -63.70% -69.56% -15.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ReWalk Robotics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00 ReWalk Robotics Competitors 339 1137 2198 97 2.54

ReWalk Robotics presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 301.53%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 3.18%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.8% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ReWalk Robotics rivals beat ReWalk Robotics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About ReWalk Robotics

(Get Free Report)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic. It markets and sells its products directly to third party payers; institutions, including rehabilitation centers; and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.