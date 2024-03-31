Hedera (HBAR) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $3.93 billion and approximately $54.05 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00075506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00025794 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010309 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00017446 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,716,486,738 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,700,898,671.55813 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.11581053 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 246 active market(s) with $45,688,606.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

