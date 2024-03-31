HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.24

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2413 per share on Thursday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $46.61 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.17. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $48.64.
