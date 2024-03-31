Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires 30,118 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,015,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,118 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 19.9% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $167,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,609,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,958,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,452,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,235,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,234,000 after purchasing an additional 237,905 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $61.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,581. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $46.57 and a twelve month high of $61.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.58.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

