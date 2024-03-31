Hengehold Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 141,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 61,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.8 %

PEP traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $175.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,710,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,409,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.