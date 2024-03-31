Hengehold Capital Management LLC Buys 579 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $25.25. 998,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,624. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.31. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

