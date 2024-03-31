Hengehold Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,404 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $301.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,892,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,992. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $187.31 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $292.14 billion, a PE ratio of 71.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.97.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total transaction of $660,729.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,048.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total value of $660,729.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,048.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $4,521,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,041,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,259,490.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 901,258 shares of company stock worth $256,569,563. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

