Hengehold Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,297. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.12. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $93.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

