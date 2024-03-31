Hengehold Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.03. 612,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,869. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.36.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.