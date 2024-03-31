Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 161,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 61,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 55,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,278. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.