Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $25.27 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 3.0% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $25,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

BATS QUAL traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $164.35. 1,573,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

