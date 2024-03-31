Hengehold Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.43. 758,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,989. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.32.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.