Hengehold Capital Management LLC Purchases 319 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,068,987,000 after buying an additional 197,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,288,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $925,563,000 after purchasing an additional 81,293 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,973,000 after purchasing an additional 654,442 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,335,000 after purchasing an additional 44,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,228,000 after buying an additional 264,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AFG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.48. The company had a trading volume of 208,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,719. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.22 and a 52 week high of $137.71.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 28.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $626,296.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Financial Group news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $626,296.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $222,476.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,799.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,746. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFG. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

