Hengehold Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Humana by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE HUM traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $346.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,638. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $360.02 and a 200 day moving average of $441.14. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $334.54 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

