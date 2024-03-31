Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the February 29th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Price Performance
HESAY traded down $3.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.42. 26,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,188. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $174.59 and a 1 year high of $264.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.12.
About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hermès International Société en commandite par actions
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.