Hermez Network (HEZ) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $156.03 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.27 or 0.00006062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $156.03 million and $16,943.74 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007334 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00015448 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00022962 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001808 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00014922 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,672.74 or 0.99916996 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000074 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.17 or 0.00140200 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.24720296 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $10,343.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.