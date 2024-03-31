HI Price Reaches $0.0006 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. HI has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $197,539.06 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HI has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00015482 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00023045 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001814 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00014946 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,520.38 or 0.99945531 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000074 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.06 or 0.00140397 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00057794 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $196,330.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.