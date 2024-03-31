HI Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last week, HI has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $195,676.99 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00007462 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00015445 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00023586 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001790 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00014861 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,559.35 or 0.99928385 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.48 or 0.00146553 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00057794 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $196,330.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.